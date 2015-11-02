6 Strategies To Build Traction and Validate Your PlanPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on January 29, 2018 12:15 pm
As an advisor to many new venture founders, I often hear their frustration at being told by investors “I love your idea, but come back when you have more traction.” As a member of an angel investment group, I have to admit this is probably the most common rejection we issue. The intent is to indicate that founder passion is not a substitute for real customers buying the product.
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
MasterMinuteman
-
iamviqui
-
joannw2016
-
ferdiepre13
-
steefen
-
JoshRed
-
FutureVision
-
businessluv
-
maestro68
-
lyceum
-
LoopLooper
-
leonesimmy
-
centrifugePR
-
sundaydriver
-
bizyolk
-
simiroy
-
jyotichauhan92
-
StellaShveyqgd
-
anilimb
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Benjy Portnoy @SmallBizElevatr Shares Sweet Solutions
Benjy Portnoy's first business was a little candy stand he set up when he was five to sell left over candy bars to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments