6 Steps To Saying No At Work To Your Boss And PeersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on July 24, 2017 10:57 am
Every dedicated business professional I know can’t find enough hours in a day to do their best work, and yet they often find themselves saying yes to new requests from the people around them. In some cases it may be fear of retribution by the boss, but more often they just hate to disappoint others, and end up instead with high stress and low credibility in the crisis to deliver.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cate Costa @cate_costa Combines Passions for Entrepreneurship, Travel
If there's one thing Cate Costa loves as much as helping entrepreneurs, it's being on the move. Now, in her own … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
3 hours ago