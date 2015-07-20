5 Ways To Get Beyond Linear Thinking In New VenturesPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on May 23, 2017 9:41 am
It’s time for more entrepreneurs to reset their focus, and shift their thinking to completely different ways of doing things. Everyone talks about innovation, but the majority of business plans I see still reflect linear thinking – one more social network with improved usability, one more wind-farm energy generator with a few more blades, or one more dating site with a new dimension of compatibility. Serious changes and great successes don’t come from linear thinking.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur
There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- 11 Trends Every Small Retailer Should be Following (Video)
- How to Go Live on Facebook with Ecamm Live
- [Podcast] How To Scale Content Creation With Dom Wells
- 7 Key Strategies Will Assure Company Sustainability
- Opening a Restaurant: A Step by Step Mini Guide for Nervous First Timers
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
2 hours 32 minutes ago