17
Vote
1 Comment
You can’t survive as an entrepreneur without resilience, because you are going to fail at least once, maybe multiple times. That’s the nature of trying something that’s never been done before. Resilience means not giving up, and being energized by what you have learned. As Thomas Edison said, "I have not failed. I have just found ten thousand ways that won't work."



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Be an optimist (as the inventor, Gustaf Dalén)!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jeffrey Fabian: Contributor of the Week

Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week is a real legal eagle as well as an entrepreneur. While already … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop