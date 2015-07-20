4 Startup Survival Lessons Lead To Business SuccessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on July 26, 2017 10:35 am
The good news is that the rate of new entrepreneurship leveled off a bit last year, although it is still rising, according to the latest Kauffman Index of startup activity. The bad news is that it’s back to pre-recession highs, the opportunity for change is huge, and the cost of entry is at an all-time low. It’s a jungle fight for survival for aspiring entrepreneurs of all ages and demographics.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"
We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 47 minutes ago