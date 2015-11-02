The year is quickly coming to an end, and if you’re like a lot of business owners, you’re asking yourself some version of the following question:



“What can we do better next year?”



If you want to grow your ecommerce business over the next 12 months, you can’t do the same things you did over the past year. Many of your strategies and processes can carry over into the new year, but you also have to be ready to evolve, adapt, and test new ideas.

