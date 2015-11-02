17
Vote
1 Comment
The year is quickly coming to an end, and if you’re like a lot of business owners, you’re asking yourself some version of the following question:

“What can we do better next year?”

If you want to grow your ecommerce business over the next 12 months, you can’t do the same things you did over the past year. Many of your strategies and processes can carry over into the new year, but you also have to be ready to evolve, adapt, and test new ideas.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
43 minutes ago

Jason: This post comes handy as I am getting involved in a new online business venture beginning this year. Have you seen posts on e-commerce, using dropshipping services?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Hesham Zebida: Working at "Working Together"

If you had to choose one job description for our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week, Hesham Zebida, that job … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop