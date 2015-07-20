10 Tips To Strategic Decisions Made Without A CrisisPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on August 11, 2018 8:23 am
Strategic decisions set the overall direction for your business, whereas operational decisions set day-to-day operations. Unfortunately, most of the entrepreneurs who contact me for guidance only seem to work on strategic issues when they are in a crisis, such as losing a major distributor or being swamped with customer complaints. It’s a bit late when strategy becomes operational.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cendrine Marrouat Makes Social Media A Work of Art @cendrinemedia
To reach a wider audience and sell more of whatever product you create in business today, it is first necessary to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments