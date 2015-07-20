10 Strategies For Leaders To Drive Disruptive ChangePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on December 6, 2017 4:33 am
How is it that only a few business leaders and entrepreneurs seem to drive exceptional results and disruptive innovation in this rapidly changing market economy (marketquake)? These few seem more adept at executing market and technology turns, not just incremental evolution. They consistently take bold steps to stay ahead of the curve, often contrary to conventional wisdom.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Building a Small Business From Your Writing Talents
Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week brings something unique to the table, a business model more entrepreneurs … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments