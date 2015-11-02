10 Reasons To Market Yourself More Than A Great IdeaPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on July 25, 2018 8:28 pm
Too many entrepreneurs I know still believe that that their great idea will carry the startup, and they may even minimize their own value, especially if they have introvert tendencies. Yet most investors agree that the “idea” is worth nothing alone, and it’s the entrepreneur execution that counts. That means that selling yourself is more important than selling your idea.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Matthew Needham @bigredtomato Has Business in His Blood
You could say that Matthew Needham grew up in business. His first experience in the business world came at age 6 when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments