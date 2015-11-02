10 Outsourcing Myths Jeopardize Too Many New VenturesPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From http://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on January 25, 2018 3:19 pm
These days, it is almost impossible to find a small business where everything is done at the home location, by full-time employees. We are in the age of outsourcing, by any of many popular names, including subcontracting, freelancing, and virtual assistants. These approaches allow your startup to grow more rapidly, save costs, but costly mistakes can lead to business failure.
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
ferdiepre13
-
iamviqui
-
joannw2016
-
harleenas
-
problogger78
-
marketingvalue
-
fusionswim
-
sophia2
-
steefen
-
lyceum
-
robinandy58
-
thecorneroffice
-
logistico
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
mikehartman1
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
sravkum
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Congratulations! Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" Contest Winners
We're thrilled to announce the winners for the Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" contest! First, a big shout … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
4 hours ago