10 Classic Business Movies to Watch Over the HolidaysPosted by lyceum under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on December 29, 2016 1:55 am
The holiday season is the perfect time to relax and watch a movie — even if you’re a busy entrepreneur. So if you find yourself with any extra time on your hands over the next couple of days, why not enjoy a film with some useful business themes? The following 10 business movies could be especially of interest to entrepreneurs over the holidays.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur
There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments