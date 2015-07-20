“Listen to Your Grandma” and Other Advice from a Successful EntrepreneurPosted by sannwood under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on November 6, 2017 10:41 am
We recently caught up with Bettina Hein, Founder and CEO of Pixability, a video ad buying and marketing platform. A serial entrepreneur, Boston-based Hein has built successful technology companies in the United States and in Europe.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Suzie Poirier @aceconcierge Builds Virtual Partnerships
Growing a business, especially online, requires you to wear many hats. If you focus on all the little things, you can … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments