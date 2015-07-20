What is your purpose?Posted by CorporateCoachG under Self-Development
From https://corporatecoachgroup.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on December 16, 2017 12:01 pm
Your purpose is to add value to others, either your boss, your organisation, your customers, or friends and family. If you are able to give value to others, you will get others to willingly cooperate and work with you. A win-win situation all round.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hesham Zebida: Working at "Working Together"
If you had to choose one job description for our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week, Hesham Zebida, that job … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
1 hour 31 minutes ago
Thanks for spreading better ideas to the market place!
Best Premises,
Martin