A manifesto is the physical declaration of values and intents that are important to us. They summarize how we measure and so make all the big and little decisions that shape our lives. At it’s a core it’s purpose is to help us focus on what’s important and what’s honest. A manifesto acts as a compass to your personal true north!
What is a Manifesto and Why You Should Have One - BestSelf BlogPosted by BestSelf under Self-Development
From https://blog.bestself.co 2 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on February 22, 2018 3:36 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lessons Learned About Business -- Through Poker
Before becoming a professional digital marketer, Stuart Davidson spent a lot of his time on the computer. He went from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
11 hours ago