18
Vote
1 Comment
Sometimes you need a little entertainment. Why not get some inspiration, too? Here are nine of the best entrepreneur movies of all time—and why.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

How about the movie, The Pursuit of Happyness?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Harry Vaishnav @AngelBiz Is Small Biz Guardian Angel

If you've ever worried that your small business is outdistanced and outclassed by the huge corporate giants around you, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop