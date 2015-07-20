Restful CreationPosted by lyceum under Self-Development
If you’re constantly bringing in information and not processing, you’re not taking action and the information is pointless. Information is addictive. We crave it. Lack of information isn’t the problem anymore. There’s always more to read, more to do, more to learn.
Think about what you do when you’re trying to get some down time - it’s looking at Facebook, watching a movie, or reading articles. Funny that you seem to ‘rest’ by taking in more information.
Try sitting down with pen and paper and writing for a few minutes when you’re tired. Or you could draw. Or play a musical instrument. Whatever! Create something. I’m not talking about quality here - just see what it feels like to switch the information flow the other way when you’re tired.
It’s a different kind of rest. You have so much inside you, let some of it out.
