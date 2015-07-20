Nurture Your Business, Nurture Your Success!

My business is my baby! Like many of us do with our children, it was in serious need of an education.



That Said…Where Do I Begin?

I was not quite sold on the idea of a business coach or a mentor. I believed that hard work would make me successful.



YES, and NO!



OK, I admit it, I needed some help. I had no idea what that help looked like until….



The first time I saw Lisa Nichols, she was dancing with my daughter on her social media profile!!!





