You know how some people grow up knowing what they want to do from a very young age? Yeah, well, that wasn't me.

For the longest time, I didn't know what to do with my life. But after 29 jobs and 37 years, I figured it out. Use these tips for finding your career path.



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

I can somewhat relate to this post, as I have a new career path as an author. It is related to my role as a blogger (since 2002), so I am building on my past experiences as a content creator.
