19
Vote
0 Comment

How to Organize and Automate Your Writing Workflow

How to Organize and Automate Your Writing Workflow Avatar Posted by LashonMcclure under Self-Development
From https://zapier.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Angie593 on March 19, 2017 3:22 pm
This post will take you through how to:

1) Record and automatically organize your post ideas the moment you get them
2) Choose your topic
3) Find your keyword
4) Learn from competing content
5) Plan and write your post as efficiently as possible
6) Perform repeatable pre-publish checks and post optimization

Once you set up and streamline your writing system, you can focus on your content and overcome the internal hurdles that all writers face.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Please Welcome Chris Hamilton, "Contributor of the Week"

We are so psyched to announce yet another BizSugar "Contributor of the Week", Chris Hamilton of Sales Tip A … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop