Have you ever thought you had the best idea you’ve ever thought of that could change the world? Did you know you should find a business mentor, but not sure where to start?
Perhaps you’ve thought about trying to find someone to coach you but thought you needed thousands upon thousands of dollars to hire a professional mentor and knew you needed someone to guide you through the murky waters of starting a new venture?
How to find a business mentorPosted by MashaKaran under Self-Development
From http://www.alphagamma.eu 2 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on January 28, 2017 9:33 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Sets Small Business Example
When John Paul Aguiar launched his blog two and a half years ago, it was with a much loftier goal than simply finding a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
30 minutes ago