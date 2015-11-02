How to be More Present at WorkPosted by SPCowan under Self-Development
From http://www.mibusinessmag.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on August 29, 2018 2:30 pm
Do you constantly find yourself distracted at work and wasting time? Guest contributor, Laurie Larson advises how to be more present.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Paul Cox @SpinLessPlates Offers Business in a Bag
Paul Cox was looking for a way to cut back on the hours he was spending on his business. Like many entrepreneurs, Cox … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments