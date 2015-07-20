Ditch the Work You Hate by Hiring Virtual AssistantPosted by zolachupik under Self-Development
From http://www.business2community.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fthead9 on April 22, 2017 9:44 pm
Your current team can’t handle any extra work. You’ve exhausted your process automation opportunities. You’ve got no choice but to bring in a fresh face.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ashley Neal Creates Resources for Success @smallbizatlanta
Ashley Neal believes if you help others get what they want, you'll have what you want. "I really enjoy being a small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments