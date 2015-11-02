61 morning ritual ideas from highly successful blogging experts and entrepreneursPosted by pvariel under Self-Development
From http://bloggingexcellence.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on July 1, 2018 11:31 am
Do you want to be unstoppable in your online journey? Do you want to go straight for your goals and crush them like never before?
80% of success is the psychology and only 20% are the mechanics. We have to master our minds and emotions. We have to be proactive in our everyday lives. Only then can we enjoy the journey of achieving our dreams.
Is there a better way to get what you want than learning from people who have already achieved the goals you have? If there is, let me know, but I know no better way than this. I always learn from experts and stand on shoulders of giants of the industry.
That’s why I asked 61 blogging experts and entrepreneurs:
80% of success is the psychology and only 20% are the mechanics. We have to master our minds and emotions. We have to be proactive in our everyday lives. Only then can we enjoy the journey of achieving our dreams.
Is there a better way to get what you want than learning from people who have already achieved the goals you have? If there is, let me know, but I know no better way than this. I always learn from experts and stand on shoulders of giants of the industry.
That’s why I asked 61 blogging experts and entrepreneurs:
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kenji Crosland: What Makes a Person an Entrepreneur?
What makes a person an entrepreneur? Maybe it's just a decision to do something different with your life. That's how … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
14 minutes ago
Good to hear that, your faith is your faith and my faith is my faith!
I too like to read good literature but my priority always is the Holy Bible then only I prefer other books. You are doing a good thing but at the same time I urge you to go thru the pages of Holy Bible, I am sure it guides you thru and inspires too. And another thing I noticed is that many major works of literature authors got the inspiration thru the reading of the Holy Bible.
No strings attached. :-) Take care.
Best Regards
Philip
5 hours ago
No change, the one shared in the round up, and it will be the same till my death. :-) Hope you found it!!
~ Phil
3 hours ago
I am a freethinker, so I am not reading scriptures or passages from so called holy books. I do believe it is important to read good literature.
Have you heard about the acronym, Life S.A.V.E.R.S?
Best Premises,
Martin
3 days ago
I a so glad to be part of this Mega Roundup post, in which 61 experts share their morning ritual ideas which they practice to gain their day's goal. I am sure each expert share is a motivation to the readers especially those who are bloggers and online entrepreneurs.
I am so glad to curate it here for the benefit of BizSugar readers.
Have a good rest of the day.
Best
~ Philip
8 hours ago