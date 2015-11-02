Do you want to be unstoppable in your online journey? Do you want to go straight for your goals and crush them like never before?





80% of success is the psychology and only 20% are the mechanics. We have to master our minds and emotions. We have to be proactive in our everyday lives. Only then can we enjoy the journey of achieving our dreams.



Is there a better way to get what you want than learning from people who have already achieved the goals you have? If there is, let me know, but I know no better way than this. I always learn from experts and stand on shoulders of giants of the industry.



That’s why I asked 61 blogging experts and entrepreneurs:

