Super Mario. The crazy little Italian-American Plumber who shaped my childhood.



I used to spend hours and hours sitting in front of my TV helping that little guy save his pixelated princess from bad guys.



If case you’ve played it, you might have noticed that it’s extremely difficult to advance from one level to another if you don’t collect mushrooms that make you bigger and give you the ability to throw fireballs (in real life something else happens).



Life is like a game. Like a Super Mario game.

