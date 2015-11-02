30
Vote
4 Comment

10 Odd Tips for Noob Entrepreneurs

10 Odd Tips for Noob Entrepreneurs Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Self-Development
From http://www.noobpreneur.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on October 3, 2017 12:13 pm
Here are 10 (weird) ways to help you on your entrepreneurial journey towards a successful and profitable business venture.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 53 minutes ago

I take walks, Listening to podcasts.
- 1 +



Written by ivanpw
2 hours 41 minutes ago

Martin,

Good for you :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ivan,

Your money quote: "Take care of yourself."

How do you take care of yourself?

All the Best,

Martin
- 2 +



Written by ivanpw
3 hours ago

Martin,

I mainly walk and do simple exercies, e.g. planks. I also play basketball - not the competitive one, though.

How about you?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed

At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop