Top 20 Freelance Websites for Beginners and Professionals in 2018Posted by tomgorski under Resources
From https://financesonline.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on February 20, 2018 4:21 pm
In the past few years, freelancing has become an increasingly popular option over traditional 9-to-5 jobs in the worldwide work landscape because of its convenience. In fact, according to a survey released by Freelancers Union and Upwork in 2017, the freelance workforce grew at a rate three times faster than that of the U.S. workforce overall since 2014. It also mentioned that almost five million part-time freelancers are planning to quit their jobs to work independently.
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
mikehartman1
-
businessluv
-
businessluv
-
LimeWood
-
deanuk
-
sophia2
-
centrifugePR
-
NolanGreen
-
NolanGreen
-
thecorneroffice
-
Copysugar
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
Webdev1
-
kingofcontent92
-
bloggerpalooza
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
tomgorski
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith
The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
10 hours ago