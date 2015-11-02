In the past few years, freelancing has become an increasingly popular option over traditional 9-to-5 jobs in the worldwide work landscape because of its convenience. In fact, according to a survey released by Freelancers Union and Upwork in 2017, the freelance workforce grew at a rate three times faster than that of the U.S. workforce overall since 2014. It also mentioned that almost five million part-time freelancers are planning to quit their jobs to work independently.

