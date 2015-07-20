17
If you use a task manager to handle your workload you are probably familiar with both Todoist and Wunderlist, two heavyweight Apps in this field. But, which is better? In this Todoist vs. Wunderlist review I discuss both from a user perspective.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I have been using Todoist in the past for podcasting tasks, but I am using Trello nowadays. For simple tasks, with a visual interface, I use Doo app.
Written by donebeforebrekky
3 hours ago

Hi Lyceum, what advantages did you see with Trello vs. Todoist?
Written by tiroberts
2 days ago

Informative article. Thanks for sharing!
Written by donebeforebrekky
3 hours ago

Welcome. Glad it was useful.
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ti: Do you use a task manager app?
