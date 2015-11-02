17
Vote
1 Comment
Writers and bloggers, may I have but a moment of your coffee sipping time.
This Scrivener for iOS review will cover all the things you need to know about this word processor, built by writers, for writers.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Brendan: I checked out Scrivener in the past, but I moved along with Ulysses instead, as they had an iOS app. I am glad to hear the Scrivener has developed its service. I don't think it is so pricey for a great writing tool. Ulysses has recently changed the pricing to a subscription service. I pay around $5 per month for the iOS version, including a laptop program too. I am using Ulysses mainly for my first forthcoming book on tea, but I will start using it for blog posts, show notes for podcasts, ideas, journaling, etc.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

David Siteman Garland: Building a Community

When David Siteman Garland launched his online community and TV show, he had very few fans. "Back then only my … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop