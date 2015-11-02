Project Management: Tips for Ongoing ProjectsPosted by nbrzoz under Resources
From http://espeo.eu 3 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on April 17, 2017 6:49 am
An infographic with some great tried and tested project management tips for handling ongoing projects. If you tick all those, you're good!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jenny Bhatt @jenny_bhatt Engineers New Business Opportunities
Though trained as a manufacturing engineer with a long and distinguished career in Corporate America, Jenny Bhatt found … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
4 hours ago