Project Management: Tips for Ongoing Projects

Project Management: Tips for Ongoing Projects Avatar Posted by nbrzoz under Resources
From http://espeo.eu 3 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on April 17, 2017 6:49 am
An infographic with some great tried and tested project management tips for handling ongoing projects. If you tick all those, you're good!




Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

As a educated international project co-coordinator, I thought infographic was a neat guide. I wonder what you would include in the term, velocity, in the talks with your client? Is it the difference between your planned timeline, budget, etc. and the outcome?
