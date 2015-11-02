othing is random in the world of marketing. If you think brands select colors arbitrarily, you should check out this post to learn more about the psychology of colors. Why do we say that? It’s because color represents a powerful communication tool and can be used to signal action, impact mood, and even influence physiological reactions.



If you are running a company, you should know that every element of branding gives a significant contribution to the overall success of your business. As a visual component, colors are the first thing customers notice so rest assured they will react accordingly.

