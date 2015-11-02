Emoji Aren’t Just For Fun: Using Emoji in Business DocumentsPosted by kimonos under Resources
From https://www.process.st 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on June 12, 2017 10:38 am
Don’t you just hate reading internal business documents?
They’re stuffy, dull, and aren’t optimized for human beings to read. No one opts to pop a mid-morning sleeping pill at their desk, but diving into your library of internal documents is probably about as soporific.
Here’s the strange thing...
They’re stuffy, dull, and aren’t optimized for human beings to read. No one opts to pop a mid-morning sleeping pill at their desk, but diving into your library of internal documents is probably about as soporific.
Here’s the strange thing...
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Harry Vaishnav @AngelBiz Is Small Biz Guardian Angel
If you've ever worried that your small business is outdistanced and outclassed by the huge corporate giants around you, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
1 hour 35 minutes ago