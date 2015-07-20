18
Vote
2 Comment
In 2016, 74% of marketers used visual assets such as infographics in their social media marketing, up from 71% the year before. Add to this the fact that infographics have become easier to generate, thanks to graphic creator sites such as Canva and Piktochart, which provide free and paid templates, and you have a convincing way to share data-driven concepts that are easy to comprehend.

Here are eight simple tips for telling your story through the use of infographics.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by unlockninja123
9 minutes ago

This is the good palteform for info-graphics. you cteate ant kind of ingographiy like

'how to unlock iphone 6

https://www.unlockninja.com
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
48 minutes ago

Which is your favorite tool for creating infographics?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Rahul Varshneya @rahulvarshneya Helps You Get Started

If you want to know what not to do when starting a business, Rahul Varshneya is your go to guy. Of course, he can also … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop