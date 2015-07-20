Systems setup Phase II: How to Write Out the Steps for Your SystemsPosted by shatekpatrick under Resources
From https://www.eofire.com 1 day 9 hours ago
Made Hot by: BenMulholland on September 12, 2018 6:29 pm
In phase I of our systems setup, you identified repetitive tasks in your business by taking inventory.
Here in phase II you’re going to take all the incredible knowledge you’ve discovered and you’re going to write out the steps.
Here in phase II you’re going to take all the incredible knowledge you’ve discovered and you’re going to write out the steps.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Gary Hart @SalesDuJour Brings Passion for Sales
It could be argued that sales, in some form or other, is the most important function for any business. Because, without … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments