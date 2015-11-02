17
Vote
1 Comment
If you are conducting an interview, you should prepare questions or an outline to keep the pace moving. The more you allow for long pauses, the more editing you may have to do later. As an interviewer, however, you should allow for brief pauses between answers and follow-up questions.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
13 hours ago

Beth: Good tips for fellow podcasters and small business owners who want to start with interviews and get a handy transcript included in the workflow.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ryan Hanley "Insures" Business Success @RyanHanley_Com

How can your small business "insure" success? Ryan Hanley, our latest BizSugar contributor of the week, can answer that … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop