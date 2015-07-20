16
Vote
0 Comment
f you are one of the 3.8 million owner operators the U.S. Small Business Administration identifies as a micro business, NCR Silver (NYSE:NCR) and Worldpay (LON:WPG) have created a payment processing device called Ring Up just for you.
With your smartphone and Ring Up, you can receive payments anywhere from your customers. This is a mobile point-of-sale (POS) solution that lets you accept chip and swipe payments, and manage the sales process.





Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Chris Farmer @CorporateCoachG Trains Your Team

If you feel your management style is lacking, Chris Farmer has some ideas for that. Ironically, it was another … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop