f you are one of the 3.8 million owner operators the U.S. Small Business Administration identifies as a micro business, NCR Silver (NYSE:NCR) and Worldpay (LON:WPG) have created a payment processing device called Ring Up just for you.

With your smartphone and Ring Up, you can receive payments anywhere from your customers. This is a mobile point-of-sale (POS) solution that lets you accept chip and swipe payments, and manage the sales process.



