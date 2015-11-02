16
When picking out your domain name today you must consider several things to get it right. Your domain name is a reflection of you, your business and what you want to amplify to the world. It isn’t something you should do without a little research. It is the foundation of your website or blog.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: What do you think about my "last" domain, TeaParty.Media? ;) I got "inspired to thrive" with a new gTLD, after checking out Chris Brogan's site, Owner.media. The idea is that my new site will become an umbrella (org.) for all my activities including new media, business philosophy, and the good life (including tea).
Written by Ileane
2 days ago

I got really lucky with Basic Blog Tips and I have more domains and projects on the drawing board. Thanks for the tips Lisa!
Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 5 hours ago

Hi Ileane, you sure did! I don't know how you do it all with a full job to boot!
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Ileane: I look forward to hear about your domains and projects... ;)
