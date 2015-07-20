16
What Does an SEO Friendly Website Mean? - YouTube

In this video, I discuss exactly what the term, "SEO friendly" means so you know when it comes times to hire a web designer. Many people assume an SEO friendly website will automatically help my website rank higher, it will not. Watch this video to gain insights on hiring your next web designer and how they should be incorporating SEO into the design of your website.




