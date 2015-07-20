Website Checklist for a Responsive User Friendly WordPress Website



Design Elements That Determine Whether or Not a Website is User-Friendly



When you search for WordPress themes for new websites, the first criterion should be that it is search engine friendly. Any website design must have all the necessary elements that make it easy for search engines to crawl and index – equally important it should be easy for your users to navigate. If you want your WordPress website to appear in Google Search, then you had better make sure your checking all the necessary elements that will get you there. By following this WordPress website checklist, you can make sure that your website is User-Friendly and Search engine loved.

