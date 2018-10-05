18
I know I’m not the only one struggling with video formats as we edit videos and understand the various formats they come in. Video is very hot today for social media marketing and blogging. So here are some video format tips just for you!

A video format is just a type of file format that specializes in storing video data. While many people often mistake the ‘extension’ of a video file as its format (e.g. MP4, AVI, or MKV) – that is actually just one part of it.
Essentially every video format consists of at least two parts: A container, and a video codec. Each of these parts has a different role to play, and you need to know about both of them.




Lisa: Thank you for guiding us through the video jungle! ;) I will mention your post to my webmaker. He is working on a video course on how to use WordPress.

All the Best,

Martin
[Moderator's note: removed comment. ^ML]
