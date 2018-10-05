Video Formats and What You Need to Know About ThemPosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on October 5, 2018 8:02 am
I know I’m not the only one struggling with video formats as we edit videos and understand the various formats they come in. Video is very hot today for social media marketing and blogging. So here are some video format tips just for you!
A video format is just a type of file format that specializes in storing video data. While many people often mistake the ‘extension’ of a video file as its format (e.g. MP4, AVI, or MKV) – that is actually just one part of it.
Essentially every video format consists of at least two parts: A container, and a video codec. Each of these parts has a different role to play, and you need to know about both of them.
A video format is just a type of file format that specializes in storing video data. While many people often mistake the ‘extension’ of a video file as its format (e.g. MP4, AVI, or MKV) – that is actually just one part of it.
Essentially every video format consists of at least two parts: A container, and a video codec. Each of these parts has a different role to play, and you need to know about both of them.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Dave Brock: Small is the New Big
The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
3 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
5 hours ago