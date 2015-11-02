16
Vote
1 Comment
Keywords have been a hot topic in the internet marketing world for awhile, and most businesses understand the importance of them. We all know, after all, that choosing the right keywords can make your marketing campaigns– both organic and PPC– more successful, so they shouldn’t be ignored.

But what exactly are “the right keywords?” How are brands able to find the right terms and phrases to optimize their sites, content, and ads for without relying on shoddy guesswork and a little luck?

Keyword research can answer all of these questions, and in this post, we’ll go over:

Why keyword research matters
How to conduct it step-by-step
The best tools you should be using along the way



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

I have to look into the SEO "game" and find the right keywords for my new site and forthcoming first book on tea.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Rahul Varshneya @rahulvarshneya Helps You Get Started

If you want to know what not to do when starting a business, Rahul Varshneya is your go to guy. Of course, he can also … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop