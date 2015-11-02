Keywords have been a hot topic in the internet marketing world for awhile, and most businesses understand the importance of them. We all know, after all, that choosing the right keywords can make your marketing campaigns– both organic and PPC– more successful, so they shouldn’t be ignored.



But what exactly are “the right keywords?” How are brands able to find the right terms and phrases to optimize their sites, content, and ads for without relying on shoddy guesswork and a little luck?



Keyword research can answer all of these questions, and in this post, we’ll go over:



Why keyword research matters

How to conduct it step-by-step

The best tools you should be using along the way

