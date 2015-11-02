25
Vote
0 Comment
One of the biggest mistakes I see website owners make is putting way too much effort into their blog posts and getting little to no return.

Content writing is a skill that requires research, whit, finesse and relatability before you can make your content truly impressive.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith

The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop