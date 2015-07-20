27
Vote
1 Comment
If you use content marketing, you are most probably aware that it's an area where mistakes can frequently happen.

These mistakes harm your business gradually. They'll hurt your site's rankings, alienate customers and destroy your brand image over time.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Jane: I determined my own voice (as a rational egoist) and style when I started blogging in 2002. I would call myself a witty (with some kind of dry humor sprinkled throughout the posts now and then) pundit. I have a relaxed, laid-back (laissez-faire) writing style. I want to get across my thoughts in a short and sweet way, according to the motto; less is more. I invite my readers to add their $0.02 to the conversation, as the "buyer" (read: reader) persona is a thinking individualist.

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Elli St. George Godfrey: Contributor of the Week

You can take the CEO out of the corporation, but you can't take the leadership out of the CEO. At least, that is … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop