In part one I discussed the Perils of Cheap Websites. Again, my goal is not to be some sort of website elitist saying “the best or not at all!”



At Wood Street, we consider ourselves a marketing firm that specializes in the implementation of design and development solutions. This means that a big part of what we do is centered on consultation and advocacy.



We work closely with our clients, big and small, to understand who they are as an organization and what their goals are – today and 5 or 10 years from now.



In doing that there is seldom, if ever, a situation where we feel that quick and dirty is a viable solution. While many businesses need to bootstrap in the beginning, we want to make sure they are also thinking about the future.



That is the ultimate goal of this two-part series. And if you plan on success, a custom website will likely be a part of that plan.



Why? Let’s discuss…

