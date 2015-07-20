The Advantage of the Content Long GamePosted by centralpawebster under Online Marketing
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on May 24, 2018 11:30 am
Business owners invest in their long game all the time. They hire people who will help them grow, they take calculated risks with trepidation, they work countless hours in hopes that someday they can work less. So, why would the investment in content marketing be any different?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Daniel Kehrer @140Main Leads the Way for SMBs
Daniel Kehrer has spent his career as a thought leader and in the trenches as an expert in small business and digital … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
3 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin