As a marketer, it’s only natural that you want to deliver instant results, too. A clever video that goes viral overnight. A Facebook campaign that quadruples your fan base in less than a day. A quick SEO tweak that takes your website to the top of Google’s search results. Wouldn’t it be great if you could snap your fingers and deliver a quick win for your company?
You can. Really. But – and this is a big but – a short-term win won’t last forever if you don’t have the long-term strategy to back it up. Short and long-term marketing strategies go together like two puzzle pieces: you can’t see the big picture if you don’t have both in place.
That’s why when clients ask, “Do I need a short-term and long-term inbound marketing strategy?” the answer is always an unequivocal “yes”. And no, one isn’t better than the other. You need them both.
Short-term v. Long-term Marketing Strategies: Which is Better?
