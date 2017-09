You've probably seen website push notifications before. These are the requests that pop up on a variety of websites, asking if you want that site to send you messages in the future. The request typically comes with a "block" or "allow" option for visitors to choose. If they choose allow, you can send small updates and messages to their computer, which show up similar to an app alert. Google has a piece explaining the code behind this process if you are curious.



The more immediate question is: Are push notifications a good idea for your brand? They come with notable pros as well as serious cons, so let's take a look at the trend and what it means for your brand.