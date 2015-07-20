18
Podcasters finally have access to podcasting stats from Apple! Libsyn customers have a new stats dashboard. Find out what these new podcasting stats mean for your show with a look at the iTunes Connect Analytics dashboard and the new Libsyn Stats dashboard.




Comments


Written by lyceum
13 hours ago

Ileane: It will be interesting to see how Apple will develop the stats dashboard in the future. I like Libsyn's new dashboard.
