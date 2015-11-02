17
If you made it through 2017 now is NOT the time to let your guard down, there are plenty of new challenges for your digital marketing strategy in 2018!

2017 has been a great year for digital marketing. New strategies and better digital marketing instruments allow even small businesses to reach thousands of viewers – potential customers – for a relatively low amount of money. The increasing popularity of digital marketing also makes the current landscape very competitive.




Written by lyceum
26 minutes ago

Steve: Which challenge do you think it the hardest to overcome?
