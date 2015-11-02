Overcoming the Challenges of Digital Marketing in 2018Posted by Pixel_pro under Online Marketing
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on December 2, 2017 12:54 pm
If you made it through 2017 now is NOT the time to let your guard down, there are plenty of new challenges for your digital marketing strategy in 2018!
2017 has been a great year for digital marketing. New strategies and better digital marketing instruments allow even small businesses to reach thousands of viewers – potential customers – for a relatively low amount of money. The increasing popularity of digital marketing also makes the current landscape very competitive.
2017 has been a great year for digital marketing. New strategies and better digital marketing instruments allow even small businesses to reach thousands of viewers – potential customers – for a relatively low amount of money. The increasing popularity of digital marketing also makes the current landscape very competitive.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ashley Neal Creates Resources for Success @smallbizatlanta
Ashley Neal believes if you help others get what they want, you'll have what you want. "I really enjoy being a small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
26 minutes ago