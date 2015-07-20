Yes, there are about 200 different Google ranking factors, and no, we don't expect you to have them all memorized. Many are encoded in SEO best practices as well – but the most influential factors tend to slowly shift over time as Google decides what's good or bad for its search engine. That's why it's always useful to take a look at the top ranking factors and ask, "All right, what's mattering the most these days?"



Thanks to research from SEMrush and other organizations, we can put together a pretty good picture of what Google cares about right now...and some of the top factors may surprise you!

