17
Vote
2 Comment
Yes, there are about 200 different Google ranking factors, and no, we don't expect you to have them all memorized. Many are encoded in SEO best practices as well – but the most influential factors tend to slowly shift over time as Google decides what's good or bad for its search engine. That's why it's always useful to take a look at the top ranking factors and ask, "All right, what's mattering the most these days?"

Thanks to research from SEMrush and other organizations, we can put together a pretty good picture of what Google cares about right now...and some of the top factors may surprise you!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 22 minutes ago

What is SERP standing for?
- 0 +



Written by 21Handshake
1 hour 10 minutes ago

Search Engine Results Page
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz

Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop