Here is why micro-influencers can be one of the strongest and most effective tools in your arsenal and how they can help with the growth of your SME.
Micro-Influencers: What They Are and Why You Need Them on Your SidePosted by previsomedia under Online Marketing
From http://www.smbceo.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on June 11, 2017 10:39 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ti Roberts @tiroberts Bitten By Marketing Bug
The Internet marketing bug bit Ti Roberts early on. Since then, she has come a long way, honing her marketing … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago